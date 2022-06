Cabinet Publishes Questionnaire For Ukraine For Joining EU And Answers To It

A Questionnaire of the European Union for obtaining the status of a candidate country has been published on the website of the Ukrainian government. Ukraine's responses to two parts of the Questionnaire have also been published.

The documents can be found at the link.

On April 18, Ukraine sent the first part of a completed Questionnaire to the European Commission to assess Ukraine's ability to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

Then work began on the second part.

Filling out the European Commission Questionnaire is a necessary stage for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

On April 8, the European Commission officially handed over to Ukraine a Questionnaire that for Ukraine to fill out and on the basis of which the European Commission will draw a conclusion, as well as convey EU recommendations on granting Ukraine candidate status.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission recommends that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for the EU.

France, Germany, Italy and Romania support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union.