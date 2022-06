Mobilization in Ukraine will continue as long as necessary for the additional deployment of all units defending the state from Russian aggression. The speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk stated this, Ukrinform reported on Friday, June 17.

Motuzianyk explained that it is inappropriate to break mobilization into waves and stages, and it is carried out in connection with the introduction of martial law in Ukraine.

"As of today, mobilization activities continue and will continue until as long as necessary to staff the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as units of other defense forces. This process continues," Motuzianyk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, six members of the Verkhovna Rada proposed to parliament to allow MPs and officials to fight in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On June 12, a law came into force, which gives territorial defense the opportunity to carry out tasks in areas of military (combat) operations.

On June 10, the Center for Countering Disinformation published an explanation of how summons can be handed over to military personnel and which of the ways is legal.