Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that Russia does not threaten the world with nuclear weapons, but is ready to use it in the event of a threat to the country's sovereignty.

He made the corresponding statement during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Either one irresponsible politician blunts something, then another - by the way at a very high level, at the level of, say, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first persons there are ranting on this topic. And how could we be silent? We respond appropriately," Putin said.

The Russian president complained that after such "appropriate" answers the world begins to "cling" to "Russia is threatening."

“We're not threatening. But everyone should know that we have and we will apply it if necessary to protect our sovereignty," Putin added.

Recall that in the first half of May, the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin threatened Finland and Sweden with a nuclear strike if the countries became members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

We also wrote that the State Duma of the Russian Federation assured that if Russia inflicts a nuclear strike, it will be exclusively a blow in response.

Besides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov considers the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine possible.

According to Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Russia's use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine will turn into a disaster for the Russian Federation.