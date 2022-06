On the morning of Saturday, June 18, Russian troops attacked the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, during an air raid. The head of the region Dmytro Lunin announced this.

"Kremenchuk is again under enemy attack. From 6 to 8 Russian missiles hit the oil refinery plant and other infrastructure facilities. Details will be later. The threat of strikes remains. Stay in shelters!" the governor wrote.

According to eyewitnesses, columns of thick black smoke are rising above Kremenchuk.

