The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) inflicted serious losses on the Russian invaders in the Donbas, according to the morning operational update of the General Staff on Saturday, June 18.

“Not far from Hirske, Berestove and Kodema, Ukrainian troops once again inflicted losses on the enemy. After unsuccessful assaults, the occupiers withdrew. As a result of the fire damage by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, units of the 11th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 1st Army Corps suffered significant losses and were withdrawn from the area of ​​combat operations to restore combat capability,” the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Petrivka, Korobochkyne and Pryshyb.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor carried out systematic artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Hrushuvakha, and Adamivka. In the area of ​​the settlement of Krasnopillia, the Russian enemy tried to resume assault operations, the fighting continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired artillery at the Sydorove and Maiaky districts.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy continues artillery and MLRS fire at the positions of the Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure near Lysychansk, Metiolkine, Ustynivka and Voronove.

“Fighting continues for the city of Sievierodonetsk. In order to improve the tactical situation, enemy units tried to carry out assault operations outside the city, but were unsuccessful,” the statement says.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers at the civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Zolote, Spirne, Berestove, Soledar, Klynove, and Troitske.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure from barrel and jet artillery in the settlements of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Volodymyrivka, Novosilka and Shcherbaky.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, in order to deter Ukrainian troops, the enemy fired artillery, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades at the settlements of Shyroke, Blahodatne, Shevchenkove, Prybuzke and Topolyne.

At the same time, the enemy is trying to improve the engineering equipment of the advanced positions and mine dangerous areas along the Inhulets River.

Recall that in early June, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that due to the high intensity of fighting and the mass use of artillery by Russians, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose up to 100 people killed and about 500 wounded every day.

At that, the Minister did not name any specific figure for the killed and wounded by the Ukrainian forces.

We also wrote that according to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of June 17, the losses of Russian troops exceeded 33,000 killed. In addition, the Russians lost more than 6,000 units of land, sea and air equipment.