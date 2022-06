The commander of the logistics support of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Volodymyr Karpenko has said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, the Ukrainian army has lost from 30 to 50 percent of military equipment.

Karpenko made the corresponding statement in an interview with National Defense.

"To date, we have approximately 30-40, sometimes up to 50 percent of equipment losses as a result of active hostilities. So we lost about 50 percent," he said.

According to Karpenko, since the beginning of the invasion, the Armed Forces have lost approximately 1,300 infantry fighting vehicles, 400 tanks and 700 artillery systems.

He stressed that this means the fact that the army's current need for artillery is 700 vehicles. At the same time, so far the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received only 100 units of artillery systems within the framework of military assistance.

Recall that in early June, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that due to the high intensity of fighting and the mass use of artillery by Russians, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose up to 100 people killed and about 500 wounded every day.

We also reported that according to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of June 17, the losses of Russian troops exceeded 33,000 killed. In addition, the Russians lost more than 6,000 units of land, sea and air equipment.