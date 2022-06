The turning point will come when the Armed Forces of Ukraine use Western multiple launch rocket systems to destroy Russian artillery and turn the tide in favor of Ukraine along the entire front line. After that, Ukrainian troops will recapture plots of land and force the Russians to retreat. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about this in an interview with Foreign Affairs on Friday, June 17.

“The most effective way to end Putin’s expansionism, of course, is to stop it in eastern Ukraine, before he can go further, and to kick his occupying forces out of southern Ukraine, which he plans to annex. This fact requires helping Ukraine defeat Putin on its own battlefield,” Kuleba said.

He explained that the turning point will come when the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of MLRS turn the situation in favor of Ukraine along the entire front line and force the invaders to retreat. In the south, Ukrainian defenders are already conducting counterattacks, and advanced weapons will be needed to further break through the enemy's defense.

Kuleba said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will force the Russians to leave Kherson, which is the key to Ukraine's strategic stability. The offensive in the south and east will force Putin to choose between abandoning southern cities including Kherson and Melitopol to preserve the Donbas and abandoning newly occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk so he can hold the south.

“Putin, after all, pulled Russian troops from the areas around Kyiv after encountering enough setbacks at the hands of our forces,” the Minister recalled.

As a result, Putin will have to negotiate with Ukraine under pressure from the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front. Russian propaganda will help to equip the defeat of the Russian Federation as an act of goodwill or Putin could even claim the complete achievement of the goals of the "special operation," Kuleba said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the West was beginning to push the country to conclude peace with Russia on conditions favorable to the Russian side.

On May 30, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that Ukraine had already defeated the Russian so-called special operation, now it remains to defeat Russia in the war.

On May 20, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov announced that Ukraine would fight until it ousted Russian troops from all its territory.