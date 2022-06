The Russian tugboat Vasily Bekh, which the Ukrainian Navy hit with Harpoon missiles this morning, sank. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko announced this.

"This morning, our Naval Forces hit the support vessel of the Black Sea Fleet Vasily Bekh, on board of which the TOR air defense system was installed. Later it became known that it sank," Marchenko said in a video address.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 70% of the crew of the Russian tugboat Vasily Bekh got killed or injured, the fate of the rest is unknown.

Also, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces released a video in which they showed how the Russian tugboat Vasily Bekh was hit.

Earlier it was reported that invaders were trying to raise a sunken boat from the bottom at the Zmiinyi Island.

In the Black Sea near Snake Island, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Serna-type boat, and then published a video of it exploding. The video shows footage of the strikes on objects on land, but when they were made is unknown.

In addition, the Russian invaders have lost more than 33,000 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.