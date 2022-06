Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have knocked out the Russian occupation forces from the village of Dmytrivka, Kharkiv region, which is located near Izium.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This settlement is located approximately 18 kilometers southwest of Izium.

Last Wednesday, June 15, Member of the Izium City Council Maksym Strelnyk said that the Ukrainian military liberated the settlements of Spivakivka and Zavody, located southwest of Izium.

Recall that at the end of May, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that near Izium, Russian troops began to "choke," as evidenced by a significant reduction in the front of actions of the invaders.

And in early June, the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, which operated in the Izium area in Kharkiv region.

Earlier we wrote that the invaders took to Izium part of the units, which suffered serious losses during the assault on the village of Dovhenke.