British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered Ukraine assistance in training military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) under a program that will allow training up to 10,000 soldiers every three months.

The British Prime Minister made the corresponding statement at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv today, Sky News reports.

Johnson has said Britain will continue, as the country has done since the beginning of Russia's invasion, to provide Ukraine with the military equipment it needs.

“And now, of course, the training that may be necessary to go with that new equipment - so that you, the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will be able to do what I believe Ukrainians yearn to do, and that is to expel the aggressor from Ukraine," he said.

The British Prime Minister proposed a training program that would allow up to 10,000 troops to be trained every 120 days.

We will remind, on Thursday, June 16, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that his country will transfer 20 American M109 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

And in early June, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that Ukraine will receive M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems capable of striking at a range of up to 80 kilometers.