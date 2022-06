Russian occupation forces have fired upon Chernihiv region with shells with propaganda leaflets intended for residents of the Chechen Republic, First Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin said. This is stated in a message on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Friday, June 17.

Yenin showed a 122-mm shell from the Grad system of the USSR era, which fell on the territory of Chernihiv region. The first deputy head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs explained that they contained propaganda leaflets intended for residents of the Chechen Republic.

"Citizens of the Chechen Republic! They are trying to involve you in an armed confrontation with federal troops. They are trying to force you to protect other people's interests. The interests of local tycoons, leaders of terrorist gangs," the leaflets say.

Yenin pointed out that the invaders either confused or simply "did not bother" with the meaning of the messages.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders were very afraid to stay in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On June 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian invaders in Donetsk region tried to scrap air defense system components in order to make their equipment ineffective and not get to the forefront.

At that, the invaders are introducing propaganda broadcasting in Zaporizhzhia and boasting about how Ukrainian television is being "jammed."