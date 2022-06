U.S. Engages In Confrontation With Russia To Prevent Chaos In Europe - Biden

President of the United States Joe Biden has said that the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were forced to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in order to prevent the development of chaos in Europe.

The American President made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Associated Press.

According to Biden, the United States had no choice but to engage in a confrontation with Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He agreed that this standoff carries political and economic risks for the United States, but the inaction would have even worse consequences.

“If he (Vladimir Putin - ed.) in fact moved into Ukraine, took hold of Ukraine, and Belarus, where it is, and he’s been a threat to NATO, all those things would have even been more dire,” Biden said.

The successful military aggression of the Russian president against Ukraine, Biden believes, could lead to the risks of chaos in Europe.

“Oh, I fear what would happen next is you’d see chaos in Europe. You would see the possibility they continue to move. You already saw what they’re doing in Belarus. What would happen in the surrounding countries. Watch what would happen in Poland, and, and the Czech Republic and all the members of NATO. For example, you know, the reason Putin said he was going to go in was because he didn’t want them to join NATO,” noted Biden.

Biden joked that Putin wanted he Finland-ization of NATO, but got the NATO-ization of Finland, instead.

Recall, on May 18, previously neutral Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The authorities of the Scandinavian countries took such a step against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We also wrote that Russia promised to respond to the expansion of NATO and the buildup of Alliance forces in Eastern Europe.

In addition, according to experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing Russians for war with NATO.