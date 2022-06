British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the supply of heavy weapons and support for Ukraine in the war with Russia. This is stated in a message on the Facebook page of the head of state on Friday, June 17.

Zelenskyy pointed out that this is Johnson's second visit to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak told more details about the meeting.

"We discussed with Boris the need to supply heavy weapons and air defense systems, economic support for Ukraine, increased sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular, the proposals of the McFaul-Yermak international group, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine and the need to compensate Russia for the damage caused to our state," it was reported.

Yermak pointed out that Britain and Ukraine have common goals and understanding how to achieve them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK would transfer multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine with a range of up to 80 km.

On May 27, Johnson warned Zelenskyy against negotiations with the Kremlin "crocodile."

On April 21, Johnson said any possible peace talks over Ukraine would be doomed because of Putin, whom he compared to a crocodile.