The European Commission has officially recommended granting Moldova the status of a candidate for joining the European Union, as well as Ukraine.

A correspondent of European Pravda reported this.

"The Commission recommends that Moldova be given the perspective to become a member of the European Union. It should be granted candidate status on the understanding that steps are taken in a number of areas,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She noted that Moldova has recently shown a determination to reform, and this path is supported by the citizens of the country.

“In the recent past, Moldova has taken a decisive step towards reforms, with a clear mandate from its citizens. It is on a real pro-reform, anti-corruption and European path for the first time since independence. Of course, Moldova still has a long way to go. Its economy and public administration in particular require major improvements. But provided that the country's leaders stay on course, we believe that the country has the potential to live up to the requirements,” she noted.

Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, detailed that Moldova needs to complete the reform of public administration, improve financial management and the public procurement system.

Changes to the judiciary are also needed to ensure greater independence, integrity, judicial efficiency, and transparency of the judiciary with democratic oversight of its work; strengthening the fight against corruption and organized crime; improving the protection of rights, in particular in the field of minority rights and combating violence against women.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to von der Leyen, Ukraine has already implemented 70% of the necessary reforms, according to the association with the EU. In its conclusion, the European Commission recommends granting Ukraine candidate status, but with conditions.

France, Germany, Italy and Romania support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union.