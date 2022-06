Ukraine is considering all ways to return the temporarily occupied Crimea, including the military one.

The representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva announced this on the air of the telethon, TSN reported on Friday, June 17.

Tasheva said that the Strategy for De-Occupation and Reintegration does not exclude and considers all methods of liberating the peninsula from Russian invaders.

"And, of course, for the return of territories we will use absolutely all the methods that are now, that is, at the time X, let's call it so, we will need them to return this territory," the representative of the President emphasized.

Tasheva said that approaches to the return of Crimea changed after February 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine could return all occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas, with the help of weapons from the allies.

On May 13, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine would return all occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas, by the end of the year.

On May 24, Budanov said that the Ukrainian military expects to enter the Crimea until 2023.