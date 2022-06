Putin Says That Russia Does Not Prevent Export Of Grain From Ukrainian Seaports

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain and other agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine.

He made the corresponding statement during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He called a speculative topic that has recently been unfolding around the grain blocked in the seaports of Ukraine after the start of a full-scale invasion of Russian troops.

“As for speculations on the topic of Ukrainian grain. We do not interfere (export – ed.), for God’s sake. We didn’t mine the Black Sea ports. Let them clear mines and take it out,” Putin said.

According to Putin, about 800 million tons of wheat is produced in the world, so the few million blocked in Ukraine are allegedly "a drop in the ocean."

The president of the aggressor country also noted that Ukraine can export grain not only by sea.

"Please, export through Belarus, through Poland, Romania. It's not about us," Putin said.

Recall that at the beginning of the month in Russia they said they were ready to discuss agreements on the creation of sea corridors for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, but for this Ukraine needs to remove the mines.

Earlier, we wrote that on June 14, at a meeting with voters, President of the United States of America Joe Biden said that the United States and European countries intend to build temporary granaries on the border with Ukraine in order to export grain by rail.

And today, June 17, French President Emmanuel Macron on TF1 announced the development of an alternative route for the export of grain blocked in Ukraine.