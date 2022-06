Agricultural enterprises have completed the 2022 sowing campaign, sowing 95% of the projected area, which is 13.4 million hectares.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Agrarians of Ukraine have completed the sowing campaign. The forecasted sowing of the main spring crops for the harvest of 2022 in the territory controlled by Ukraine amounted to 14,163,400 hectares, which is by 2,752,900 hectares less than last year (16,916,300 hectares). According to the operational data of the structural divisions of the regional state administrations that ensure the performance of functions on issues of agro-industrial development, the sowing of spring crops has been completed as of June 16, 2022. In total, 95% of the projected areas have been sown, which is 13.4 million hectares," the statement says.

According to the statement, following the results of the 2022 sowing campaign, the largest change in the sowing structure concerned wheat, corn, sunflower and soybeans.

"The area under crops of spring wheat and soybeans remained at the level of the previous year. The areas under sunflower seeds decreased compared to last year, but not significantly and maintained a high figure of 4.702 million hectares. There was a reduction in corn crops: this year 4.639 million against 5.5 million hectares last year," the statement said.

According to operational data, all categories of farms have sown:

- spring wheat 191,100 hectares;

- spring barley 951,400 hectares;

- spring rapeseed 34,100 hectares;

- oats 159,300 hectares;

- peas 131,000 hectares;

- buckwheat 75,300 hectares;

- millet 49,500 hectares;

- corn 4,639,400 hectares;

- sugar beet 180,600 hectares;

- sunflower 4,702,700 hectares;

- soybeans 1,212,600 hectares;

- potatoes 1,104,200 hectares.

According to the State Statistics Service, sowing of winter crops for grain for the 2022 harvest was carried out on an area of ​​7.6 million hectares, including 6.5 million hectares were sown with winter wheat and triticale, 109,000 hectares were sown with rye, and 969 million hectares were sown with barley.

Besides, winter rapeseed was sown on an area of ​​1,414,000 hectares.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts a decrease in the grain and oilseeds harvest by 38.7% or 41 million tons to 65 million tons in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds, which is the largest figure in the history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of grains and legumes were harvested, oilseeds - 22.6 million tons.