The threat of an increase in missile and bomb airstrikes from Belarus continues to grow. Russia can focus them on the northwestern regions.

A military analyst, Colonel Serhii Hrabskyi stated this in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine.

So, according to him, Belarus has S-300 air defense along the borders with Ukraine. It makes no sense to her defence as nothing threatens her. However, it can use them to protect the aviation of Russia, which will strike based on its territory.

"At that, they can create air defense for those aircraft that will potentially strike from Belarus, entering the space of Ukraine. In this case, there is a possibility of air strikes on our railway in the Kovel-Sarny-Korosten area. That is, the risk of air strikes in the Volyn, Rivne and Zhytomyr regions is growing, possibly in Lviv region," Hrabskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the units of the Belarusian Armed Forces focused on intelligence.

As of the morning of the 114th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repulsed the assaults of the invaders in several directions at once. Trying to create conditions for the development of an offensive on the city of Sloviansk, the enemy uses artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dubrovne and Virnopillia.