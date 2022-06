The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported on successful battles in Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day in Donetsk region, the military of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Mi-35M helicopter.

Also, in Kherson region, the enemy has significant losses in manpower, the General Staff said.

The aggressor continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

In its water area there are two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type, which is one carrier less than it was a day earlier.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in personnel, weapons and equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian military fail to restrain the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 8 settlements in 4 directions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation at the front, noted a certain positive in Zaporizhzhia region, the gradual advance of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region.