Ukraine does not agree with the decision of the European Broadcasting Union to hold the Eurovision 2023 contest not in Ukraine, which won Eurovision 2022, but in another country for security reasons and intends to insist on holding the contest on its territory. Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko stated this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In response to the published statement of the European Broadcasting Union about the impossibility of hosting Eurovision 2023 in Ukraine, we want to emphasize the following. Ukraine does not agree with the nature of such a decision - when we were confronted with a fact without discussing the possibilities of other options. And we believe that it has every reason to conducting further negotiations and finding a joint solution that will satisfy all parties," the minister wrote.

He noted that Ukraine won Eurovision 2022 and fulfilled all the conditions within the specified time frame regarding the process of agreeing to hold it in Ukraine, in particular, provided answers and guarantees on safety standards and possible venues for the contest.

Tkachenko insists that hosting Eurovision 2023 in Ukraine will be a powerful signal from the world that it supports Ukraine.

"We will demand to change this decision, because we believe that we will be able to fulfill all our obligations, which has been repeatedly reported to the European Broadcasting Union. Therefore, we demand additional negotiations on holding Eurovision 2023 in Ukraine," the minister wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Friday, June 17, the European Broadcasting Union announced that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 could not be held in Ukraine for security reasons, therefore, negotiations will begin on holding the contest in the UK, as its participant took second place.

The Kalush Orchestra band from Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin (Italy).

According to the rules of the contest, the next Eurovision 2023 should take place in Ukraine.

Ukraine has already begun preparations for hosting Eurovision 2023.