In Mariupol, every day, 10-15 people go to hospitals with symptoms of cholera or dysentery. People complain of diarrhea, vomiting and headaches. This was told by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, referring to sources from the circle of collaborators.

At the same time, he noted that in the hospitals of the occupied city there are no reagents for testing people, no antibiotics, because the Russians took everything out. Instead of treatment, people are sent home.

"The occupiers have limited communication with Mariupol residents in hospitals. In hospital No. 2, the Russian military is in the hospital, since the day before yesterday they have not visited the common canteen. Everything is separate," Petro Andriushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 14, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that in September of this year, the Russian invaders want to hold a concert with songs, dances and a theatrical performance in the Mariupol Drama Theater.

On June 13, Andryishchenko said that in the occupied Mariupol, the self-proclaimed authorities were trying to restore the railway line as soon as possible in order to take out the loot.

Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, more than 22,000 civilians were killed as a result of hostilities in Mariupol, Donetsk region. More than 50,000 Mariupol residents were subjected to forced deportation.