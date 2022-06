According to preliminary data, on the Russian tugboat Vasily Bekh, which was hit by the Ukrainian Navy, 70% of the crew was hit, and what happened to the rest is unknown.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council with reference to the Operational Command South.

"In the Black Sea, the enemy fleet, as a result of the precise work of a group of diverse defense forces in southern Ukraine, lost the tugboat Vasily Bekh, which ensured the delivery of ammunition, weapons and personnel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet to the Zmiinyi Island," the statement says.

It is emphasized that despite being equipped with the TOR anti-aircraft missile system, the tugboat has been turned into a "floating hearth".

"According to preliminary data, 70% of the crew were hit, the fate of the rest is unknown. Enemy ships are trying to conduct a search and rescue operation," the authority added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, invaders are trying to raise a sunken boat from the bottom on Zmiinyi Island.

In the Black Sea near Zmiinyi Island, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian boat of the Serna type, and then published a video of it exploding. The video contains footage of strikes on objects on land, but it is not known when they were made.