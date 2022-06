There Will Be High-Quality Deliveries, But Not Everything Can Be Made Public - Reznikov

Ukraine will receive high-quality arms supplies as a result of the third meeting in the Ramstein format, but not everything can be made public. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on Facebook.

“The key message is that there will be supplies. Supplies of high quality. But not everything can be made public here and now. All will be later,” he wrote.

Reznikov also thanked Ukraine's partners, in particular U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak and others.

He stressed that the primary task is to stop the Russian invasion, and the global goal is the de-occupation and reintegration of all territories of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

According to him, this requires rapid strengthening due to the supply of artillery, tanks, armored vehicles and air defense equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022.

According to military expert Oleh Zhdanov, in a week or two Ukraine will begin to receive the very necessary batches of weapons under Lend-Lease.