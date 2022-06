The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has announced that he "will have to react" if Poland intends to seize Western Ukraine. This was reported by BelTa on Friday, June 17.

Lukashenko claimed that Poland allegedly dreams of getting Western Ukraine, and for this Belarus keeps additional troops on the border.

"We're going to have to react here. Because we cannot allow the Poles to generally surround us. This is a dangerous option... We see it. Therefore, I have to hold the armed forces on a check in the West and in the South. I lined up ten units along the border behind the border guards so as they not to get into Belarus. And there were such thoughts," the dictator said.

Lukashenko also said that in the event of an attack by the Ukrainian side on the Russian territories the Russian Federation will respond to Kyiv with "the latest type of weapons."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 3, Lukashenko said that Russia "is not going to seize Ukraine."

On March 24, Lukashenko threatened the third world war in the event of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.

On August 27, 2020, Lukashenko accused Poland of wanting to annex the Grodno region of the Republic of Belarus.