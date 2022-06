France Developing Route For Export Of Grain From Ukraine Through Romania - Macron

France, together with European colleagues, is working on a route for the export of grain from Ukraine through Romania. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on the air of TF1.

It is about 22 million tons of grain, which are blocked in Ukrainian ports by Russia.

“We are currently working on a new route that will pass through Romania, because Odesa is several kilometers away. Together with Romania, we are creating a connecting point for grain exports,” Macron said.

According to him, in this case, the grain could be transported along the Danube or by rail. Earlier, the Elysee Palace announced the readiness of France to participate in the operation to unblock the port of Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the American company Maxar published satellite photos showing Russian-flagged vessels transporting grain harvested in Ukraine last season. It was taken to Syria.

On June 8, the first train with stolen Ukrainian grain arrived in Sevastopol.

On June 3, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Turkey was buying stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.