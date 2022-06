The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a visa regime for Russians from July 1, 2022.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the President began the process of introducing a visa regime with Russia. The Cabinet of Ministers made an appropriate decision, according to which the visa regime for Russians will work from July 1, 2022," he said.

Yermak notes that back in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the corresponding petition and sent a letter to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to work out this issue.

"Security is a priority today. Against the background of the full-scale war that Russia began, it is necessary to strengthen the regime of control over the entry of Russian citizens into the territory of Ukraine. There is also a request from society and the authorities, this is very important," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, Zelenskyy supported the petition for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia, which received the required number of votes.

In March, Zelenskyy introduced visa-free travel for foreigners arriving in Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid.