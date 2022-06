Ukraine Will Not Be Able To Host Eurovision 2023, Contest Will Be Held In Another Country

On Friday, June 17, the European Broadcasting Union said that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 cannot be held in Ukraine for security reasons, therefore, negotiations will begin on hosting the contest in the UK, as its participant took second place.

This is stated in a message on the contest website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"...Given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by UA:PBC. The EBU would like to thank UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine," the statement says.

As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts,” the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko said that Eurovision 2023 will definitely be held in Ukraine, but some conditions will have to be changed.

And on June 13, preparations for the next Eurovision Song Contest began in Ukraine.