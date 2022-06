Integration Into NATO Remains Unchanged Course Of Ukraine And It Should Be Enshrined In NATO Strategy

Integration into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as well as into the European Union, remains the same course of Ukraine and the course for this integration should be enshrined in the NATO Strategic Concept, which is planned to be approved at the NATO Summit in Madrid in late June. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on Facebook, reporting on the results of a two-day visit to Brussels (Belgium), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"European and Euro-Atlantic integration remains the unchanged course of our state. We are interested in filling this movement with practical content and enshrining it in strategic documents at the international level, such as the NATO Strategic Concept, which is to be approved in late June in Madrid," he wrote.

Reznikov stressed that Ukraine has already proved that it can be a reliable shield of Europe in the East and comprehensive cooperation with Ukraine opens up new opportunities for the European community.

He also notes that the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, including Crimea, is a European security priority and should be part of the free world strategy so that any aggressor will see that it is a mistake to try to achieve its goals by force.

During his visit to Brussels, Reznikov took part in the third meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Rammstein format, created at the initiative of the United States, as well as in the meeting of defense ministers of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Reznikov notes that during meetings with colleagues they confirmed that Ukraine is already a de facto member of NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy was invited and confirmed his participation in the NATO summit in Madrid (Spain), which will be held on June 29-30.

Earlier, Reznikov said that the NATO Strategic Concept until 2030, which is expected to be approved at the NATO summit in late June in Madrid, will be initially weak if there is no place for Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, including Donbas and Crimea.