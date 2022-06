The General Staff spoke about the concentration of the armed forces of Belarus in the Volyn and Polissia directions for reconnaissance and engineering equipment of positions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that the threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the main efforts of the subdivision of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are focused on conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment for positions and protecting the state border. The threat of missile and air strikes remains," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 114th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repulsed the assaults of the invaders in several directions at once. In an attempt to create conditions for the development of an offensive against the city of Sloviansk, the enemy uses artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dubrovnyi and Vernopillia.

On June 16, the General Staff reported that the Russian military could not tie down the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 8 settlements in 4 directions.