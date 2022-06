Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed 2 Uragan multiple launch rocket systems of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Artillerymen of the air assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the artillery of the Ground Forces, destroyed 2 enemy BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.

"The hunt for Russian occupiers continues!" the General Staff reported.

The report does not specify in which settlement the enemy equipment was destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russians have deployed 2 rocket batteries and 1 cannon artillery battery in Kherson region.

In the Mykolaiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Opytne of Kherson region, the enemy deployed 2 jet batteries and 1 battery of cannon artillery.

Russian occupiers are equipping positions in Shylova Balka and Prydniprovske in southern Ukraine.

Over the past day, June 16, the Russian invaders suffered significant losses in several directions.