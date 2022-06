The Ministry of Health is considering the possibility of autonomous drug delivery using drones.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Ukraine, it is possible to locate 10 innovative hubs for storing medicines and introducing technologies for autonomous air delivery of this medicine," First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida said after a meeting with Zipline, a developer of the latest logistics solutions.

According to the statement, the deployment of a pilot project of the company is planned in Ukraine: placement of 10 hubs-warehouses for storing medicines.

"The company's specialists plan to start building such warehouses from Kyiv region, so during the meeting they discussed the possible location of the hub and potential delivery routes. After all, the company also offers the provision of medicine delivery services 100 km from the warehouses in one hour with a maximum cargo weight of 2 kg. An important issue for discussion was the provision of storage conditions/observance of the cold chain during transportation, fixing the facts of delivery; also discussed the specifics of work during the war, in particular regarding the safety of using drones,” the statement says.

