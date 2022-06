The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit another tugboat with the TOR air defense system on board. This was reported by the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet Vasily Bekh was hit while transporting ammunition, weapons and personnel of the Black Sea Fleet to Zmiinyi Island.

Even the presence of the TOR anti-aircraft missile system on board did not prevent the Ukrainian Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from demilitarizing the Russian invaders.

Built at the Astrakhan shipyard, the tugboat Vasily Bekh with a displacement of 1,605 tons was accepted into the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, invaders are trying to raise a sunken boat from the bottom on Zmiinyi Island.

In the Black Sea near Zmiinyi Island, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian boat of the Serna type, and then published a video of it exploding. The video contains footage of strikes on objects on land, but it is not known when they were made.