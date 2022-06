Poroshenko Did Not Explain To Rada Why He Returned From Europe Week Later Than Business Trip Allowed

The former president, Member of Parliament Petro Poroshenko, who returned from a European business trip a week late, did not provide a report to the speaker of parliament on a business trip to the Netherlands and did not explain the reason for being outside the territory of Ukraine beyond the business trip period.

This is evidenced by the documents provided by the Office of the Verkhovna Rada in response to an information request.

"We inform you that on May 31 - June 1, 2022, representatives of the European Solidarity faction took part in the EPP (European People's Party) congress, which took place in Rotterdam. Our delegation included Members of Parliament of Ukraine: P. Poroshenko, I. Herashchenko , M. Ionova, I. Klympush-Tsintsadze, A. Herasimov," said in the report of MPs addressed to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on a business trip to the Kingdom of the Netherlands to participate in the International Congress of the European People's Party.

It should be noted that by order of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine No. 219 dated May 18, 2022 "On business trips of Members of Parliament of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands", MPs were required to submit business trip reports within a week upon their return (June 8).

The report on the business trip was submitted by the delegation of the political party European Solidarity late for 1 day (June 9) signed by Artur Herasimov, Iryna Herashchenko and Mariya Ionova, Poroshenko himself did not sign the report on the business trip.

To clarify, Poroshenko was sent to Rotterdam from the Verkhovna Rada for a period from May 31 to June 1 (2 days), but returned to Ukraine from Europe only on June 8.

On June 6, the media reported that Poroshenko remained abroad and was seen walking around London, although he was supposed to return to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 8, ex-president Poroshenko returned to Ukraine.

On May 28, Poroshenko was not allowed to leave Ukraine for a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Alliance. On the same day, Poroshenko was returned his passports for traveling abroad, which he had previously handed over to the Migration Service.