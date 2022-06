Western Countries Agree Not To Supply Aircraft And Tanks To Ukraine - Macron

Western countries have agreed not to transfer some types of weapons to Ukraine so as not to be drawn into a war with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said. It was reported by Ukrinform on Thursday, June 16.

Macron confirmed that Western countries are afraid to supply Ukraine with some types of weapons.

"You are talking about an informal agreement, but this is almost the official position of NATO partners that we help Ukraine defend itself, but do not go to war with Russia. Therefore, certain weapons, such as assault aircraft or tanks, were agreed not to be supplied, and President Zelenskyy is aware of this agreement," the French President said.

Macron also pointed out that France's assistance to Ukraine consists in the supply of ammunition, certain types of weapons and armored vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Ukraine. Along with him were German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Macron, Scholz, Draghi and Iohannis visited Irpin, Kyiv region, where they looked at the consequences of the arrival of the "Russian world" in Ukraine.

After that, European leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.