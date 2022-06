The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received and published detailed technical documentation of the Crimean Bridge. The Defence Intelligence stated this on the Facebook page on Thursday, June 16.

"In Putin's inner circle, they declare the "guaranteed" security of the Crimean Bridge. Kremlin speaker Dmitry Peskov claims that the Russian military is in full control of the situation. However, it is difficult to take seriously statements about the complete safety of people who are not able to ensure the preservation of the technical documentation of the strategic facility," the statement said.

Ukrainian intelligence received technical documentation "Construction of a transport crossing through the Kerch Strait," which contains detailed information about the terrain, road surface, bridge supports, anti-landslide structures, exits and the entire infrastructure of the complex. The Defence Intelligence published a document for general familiarization and study.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, the press secretary of Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian military fully guarantees the safety of the Crimean Bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied Crimea with the territory of the Russian Federation.

On June 15, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Marchenko said in an interview with Radio Svoboda that the Crimean Bridge would be the number one target for destruction.

On April 21, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine would definitely hit the Crimean Bridge at the first opportunity.