President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to check the readiness of four border regions for a possible invasion of Belarus. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov announced this on the air of The Great Lvіv Speaking program on Thursday, June 16.

Danilov said that yesterday the President was gathering the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the threat from Belarus.

"Yesterday the president gathered the Headquarters, and it was this issue that was spoken out - the issue of Belarus. We gave an assessment of all our bodies that are involved in this - what is happening there, in what state the army of Belarus is today, how many military of the Russian Federation are there, what are the plans. As a result, there is an order - now there will be a check in four regions of the state of preparation in case there are repeated challenges for our country," Danilov explained.

The NSDC Secretary did not specify in which regions the combat readiness check will be held.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Belarus is working out the deployment of reception points for mobilized citizens.

Belarus also increased the number of its Armed Forces to strengthen the border to 7 battalions.

At the same time, Belarus conducts mass military training and exercises, during which it works out the "transition from peaceful time to wartime."