President of the United States Joe Biden does not approve of the statements of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the U.S. leadership wants Ukraine to win the war with Russia.

It is reported by NBC News, citing its own sources.

According to a senior U.S. official, Biden considered that Austin and Blinken went too far in their statements regarding the armed confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

The U.S. President is concerned that these statements could create unrealistic expectations and increase the risk of U.S. involvement in a direct military conflict with Russia.

"Biden was not happy when Blinken and Austin talked about winning in Ukraine. He was not happy with the rhetoric," said the source of the TV channel.

According to the interlocutor, Biden told them to tone it down.

Austin and Blinken said in response that their comments regarding the war were misconstrued. Even so, Biden's displeasure reflected his administration's confidence that the war would ultimately head in the direction of a protracted conflict in which Russia continues to make small and steady advances.

We will remind, on June 4, the American TV channel CNN, citing its own sources, reported that the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union began discussing a possible end to the war. At the same time, Ukraine does not participate in these discussions.

And on June 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the West was starting to push the country to conclude peace with Russia on terms favorable to the Russian side.