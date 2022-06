The Russian occupation forces have tried unsuccessfully to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in six directions. This is stated in the operational update on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, June 16.

The General Staff pointed out that the invaders in the Sloviansk direction fired from artillery near Mazanivka, Krasnopillia and Dubrovne. At that, the Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy assault in the direction of the village of Dolyna. The enemy withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian occupiers fired artillery at areas of the settlements of New York, Zaitseve, Pokrovske, Nova Kamianka, Yakovlivka, Berestove, Mykolaivka, and Novoivanivka. A pair of Ka-52 helicopters attacked in the settlement of Yakovlivka. Ukrainian soldiers again successfully repulsed the assault of the enemy in the direction of Berestove.

In the Avdiivska, Kurakhivska, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other directions. It fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Charivne.

“Significant losses of russian occupation troops ruin the military leadership's plans to move rapidly into Ukraine. Cases of large numbers of personnel being fired for refusing to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine have become more frequent. This does not allow to strengthen and replace russian units that have lost their combat capability in a short time,” the General Staff reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, the General Staff announced that the Russian military could not restrain the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 8 settlements in 4 directions.

Also on June 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for June 15 increased by 200 to 32,950 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 9 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles and 7 artillery systems.