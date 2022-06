UK Will Hand Over 20 U.S. M109 Self-Propelled Howitzers To Ukraine - Defense Secretary Wallace

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said that the United Kingdom will transfer 20 U.S. M109 self-propelled howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Wallace made the corresponding statement in a comment to the British edition of Sky News.

According to him, the UK bought 20 M109 self-propelled howitzers from Belgium. The British military has repaired these vehicles and now they are heading to Ukraine.

The head of the British defense department also added that anti-ship missiles are starting to flow into Ukraine, with the help of which the Ukrainian military can defend themselves from the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

M109 is an American 155 millimeter self-propelled howitzer. The firing range varies from 14.5 to 30 kilometers, depending on the brand of the howitzer and the type of ammunition used.

We will remind, on May 28, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received M109 self-propelled howitzers and Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

And in early June, it became known that Norway transferred 22 M019self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. The country also conducted training for Ukrainian military of shooting and handling these installations.

We also reported that at the end of May, the Ministry of Defense of Canada announced the transfer of 20,000 155-millimeter shells to Ukraine.