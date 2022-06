The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal upheld the Justice Ministry's claim and banned the activities of the Party of Shariy and the Left Opposition party. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Justice on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today the court banned the activities of the Party of Shariy. By a court decision, the property, funds and other assets of the party and its structural entities are transferred to the ownership of the state," the message says.

The court also banned the activities of the Left Opposition party.

The Ministry of Justice reports that the court of first instance has already decided to ban 9 pro-Russian political parties and those whose activities are aimed at undermining sovereignty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine asks Spain to extradite blogger Anatolii Shariy, who is suspected of high treason.

Earlier, the court banned the activities of 7 pro-Russian parties: Opposition Bloc, Socialists, Justice and Development, Nashi, Derzhava, Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, Socialist Party of Ukraine.

On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of March 18 to suspend the activities of 11 parties: Opposition Platform - For Life, Party of Shariy, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists, Volodymyr Saldo Bloc.

The Ministry of Justice also filed lawsuits banning the Workers' Party of Ukraine (Marxist-Leninist), the Rus United and Justice and Development parties.