Cabinet To Transfer UAH 12.4 Billion Of Naftogaz’s 2021 Profit To Dividends To State

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to transfer 95% or UAH 12,398.9 million of profits of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company for 2021 to pay dividends to the state budget.

This is stated in order of the government No. 477 of June 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to send 5% of the net profit in the amount of UAH 652.6 million to the reserve capital. The Cabinet of Ministers instructed Naftogaz to pay dividends no later than June 30, 2022.

Besides, the government approved Naftogaz’s annual report for 2021, which includes the company's separate financial statements for 2021 and consolidated financial statements for 2021.

The Cabinet of Ministers also recognized the work of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company in 2021 as satisfactory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of March, Naftogaz paid UAH 2.3 billion of dividends for 2021 to the state budget in advance.

In May, the Naftogaz group announced that it had ended 2021 with a net profit of UAH 12.023 billion against a loss of UAH 19.002 billion in 2020, increasing sales income by 36.5%, or UAH 58.15 billion, to UAH 217.384 billion.

Naftogaz is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as gas supply to consumers.