In 2021, the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding reduced its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 16.3% to USD 44.6 million to USD 228.4 million.

This is stated in the financial report of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company cut its profit 2.1 times, or by USD 103.8 million, to USD 91.3 million and increased earnings by 31%, or USD 267.8 million, to USD 1.133 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, compared to 2020, Interpipe increased sales of pipe and railway products by 17% to 776,000 tons.

In 2020, compared to 2019, Interpipe increased EBITDA by 6% to USD 273 million, reducing earnings by 23% to USD 865 million.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine. It controls the Nyzhniodniprovskyi pipe rolling plant (Dnipropetrovsk region), the Novomoskovsk pipe plant (Dnipropetrovsk region), and the Niko Tube seamless pipe plant (Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region).

Interpipe commissioned the Interpipe Steel steelmaking complex in October 2012.