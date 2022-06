Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to announce general mobilization during a speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum tomorrow, June 17. The Russian BBC reported this on Telegram on Thursday, June 16, with reference to a statement by press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"Vladimir Putin will not announce general mobilization at the economic forum," the statement said.

The publication recalls that this refutation of mobilization plans is already the third on the Russian side. Putin's speech is expected tomorrow, June 17. Analysts and the media suggest that the President of the Russian Federation is going to talk about a new economic order and deny the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that Ukraine was preparing for different scenarios if Russia announced a general mobilization.

On May 4, Peskov said that Russia was not going to declare war on Ukraine or announce general mobilization.

At the same time, on June 8, the Institute for the Study of War reported that tension was growing in Russian society due to forced mobilization and censorship.