France, Germany, Italy and Romania support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis following the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This war will change the course of European history... Tomorrow, the European Commission will make a conclusion, and next week the European Council will decide on the European Perspective (of Ukraine). And all the four of us support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union," he said.

Macron expressed hopes that such a decision would be made at a meeting of the European Council unanimously. Representatives of Germany, Italy and Romania also confirmed Ukraine's support in wanting to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership.

The French leader stressed that Zelenskyy understands that the very process of Ukraine's accession to the EU will take a certain time.

In addition, according to Macron, European leaders offer the idea of a common European community.

However, he gave no other details on the matter.

The French President stressed that they will do everything possible so that Ukraine itself chooses its own fate, makes a choice and decides at what moment to end the war and sit down at the negotiating table, as well as on what conditions to restore peace.

At the end of his speech, Macron quoted the first lines of the anthem of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy’s meeting with European leaders ended.