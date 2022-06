A spokesman for Russian president Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian military fully guarantees the safety of the Crimean bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied Crimea with the territory of the Russian Federation.

He said this in a comment to journalists, to the Russian propaganda agency RBC reports.

Journalists asked Peskov to comment on the statement of Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Dmytro Marchenko that the bridge would be destroyed after Ukraine received the necessary weapons.

"The security of Crimea is guaranteed by those preventive and those additional measures that are taken through our military," the press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation replied.

He also noted that such statements have already been received from Ukraine several times, so they are allegedly taken into account in Russia.

We will remind, on Wednesday, June 15, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Marchenko in an interview with Radio Svoboda said that the Crimean bridge will be the number one target for destruction.

According to him, this is not a secret for either the Ukrainian or the Russian side. The bridge is the main artery of pulling up the reserves of the army of invaders, so it must be destroyed.

Earlier in April, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine would definitely hit the Crimean bridge when the Armed Forces of Ukraine got a chance to launch such a strike.

We also reported that in May a site appeared on the Internet that counted down the time to the alleged destruction of the Crimean bridge.