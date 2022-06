An Israeli researcher shows pieces of flint tools with traces of fire use at Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua.

Israeli researchers have found traces of fire use dating back at least 800,000 years ago with artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Weizmann Institute of Science (WIS) in central Israel. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Using advanced artificial intelligence technology they developed, WIS researchers and their colleagues discovered one of the earliest pieces of evidence for the use of fire by ancient hominins, the institute said.

The evidence was found at Evron Quarry, an open-air archaeological site located in the western Galilee region in northern Israel.

Previous excavations at the site uncovered a large array of animal fossils and Paleolithic tools dating back to between 800,000 and one mln years ago.

The pieces of flint tools with traces of fire use at Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua.

