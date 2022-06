The court refused to arrest in absentia the former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

This is stated in the response of the Prosecutor General's Office to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv is conducting a criminal trial on charges of Tupytskyi for committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 384, Article 386 of the Criminal Code.

By decision of the Podilskyi District Court, Tupytskyi was chosen a preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of 20 living wages for able-bodied persons, which is UAH 45,400, and also, in accordance with Part 5 of Article 194 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, he was charged with the obligation to refrain from communicating with witnesses in this criminal proceeding.

After the adoption of the said court decision, circumstances arose that necessitated a change in respect of the accused Tupytskyi of the measure of restraint from bail to detention.

At the next court session, the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office filed a petition to change the measure of restraint against Tupytskyi in the form of bail and elect him a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

However, by the decision of the judge of the Podilskyi court on June 3, this petition was denied, in connection with which on June 8 the prosecutor filed an appeal against the said court decision to the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

At present, consideration of the prosecutor's appeal by the Kyiv Court of Appeal has not been scheduled.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Prosecutor General's Office will send a request to Austria for the extradition of the former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

Tupytskyi, who fled to Austria, was put on the international wanted list.

Tupytskyi left the territory of Ukraine and went to Austria.