Some Russian BTGs Near Sievierodonetsk Consist Of 30 People Instead Of 600-800 - British Intelligence

All major bridges over the Siverskyi Donets River linking Sievierodonetsk to Ukrainian-controlled territory have now highly likely been destroyed.

This is stated in the daily British intelligence update.

"Ukraine has probably managed to withdraw a large proportion of its combat troops, who were originally holding the town. The situation continues to be extremely difficult for the Ukrainian forces and civilians remaining east of the river," the report said.

After the destruction of the bridges, the Russian Federation will now have to either conduct a contested river crossing, or advance on its currently stalled flanks to turn tactical gain into operational advantage.

"Russia's combat force in Donbas is highly likely operating in increasingly ad hoc and severely undermanned groupings. As claimed by the Ukrainian authorities, some Russian Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) - typically established at around 600 to 800 personnel - have been able to muster as few as 30 soldiers," the message says.

It is also reported that for both sides fighting in the towns on the front lines, fighting is likely increasingly devolving to small groups of troops, usually operating on foot.

"Some of Russia's strengths, such as its advantage in numbers of tanks, become less relevant in this environment. This is likely contributing to its continued slow rate of advance," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repel attempts at enemy assault actions in Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka in Luhansk region.

On Wednesday evening, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the Sievierodonetsk direction, the invaders continue to fire at the positions of the Defense Forces from bombardment artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, enemy units storm the city in order to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk, hostilities continue. In Toshkivka, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled another enemy assault.

Meanwhile, the invaders again are storming Sievierodonetsk, trying to establish complete control over the city.