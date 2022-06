A worker counts Chinese currency Renminbi banknotes at a bank in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei.

China's fiscal revenue dropped 10.1% year on year during the first five months of this year, latest data showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The country's fiscal revenue amounted to about ¥8.67 trln (about $1.3 trln) during the period, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Excluding the impact of value-added tax (VAT) credit refunds, fiscal revenue grew 2.9% from a year earlier.

The central government and local governments collected ¥4.05 trln and ¥4.62 trln yuan in fiscal revenue, down 11.4% and 8.9%, respectively.

Tax revenue came in at ¥7.25 trln in the January-May period, down 13.6% year on year.

Fiscal spending rose 5.9% year on year to ¥9.91 trln in the first five months.

In 2022, tax refunds and cuts are expected to be about ¥2.5 trln, of which VAT credit refunds will account for some ¥1.5 trln, all of which will go straight to enterprises, according to the country's government work report.