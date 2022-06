French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Irpin. Also, a visit to the suburbs of Kyiv was made by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

It is reported by BFM TV.

During a visit to Irpin, the leaders of four European countries were shown photos and videos of what the city was like before and after the Russians left.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv today by special train. Prior to that, on June 15, Macron was on an official visit to Chisinau.

Also, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. He also arrived by train, but separately from Macron, Scholz and Draghi.

Earlier, Macron said that the President of Ukraine will have to negotiate with the Russian Federation after the end of hostilities.

On June 8, members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution by majority votes recommending that the Council of the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.